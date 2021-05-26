The shapes of recovery

LAHORE: The entire world is in an uncharted territory on the economic way forward during and after the pandemic. The upheaval and uncertainty caused by Covid-19 is unprecedented in human history.

Most of the world is slowly recovering from the shock. The recovery is V-shaped in some countries, but others are not as lucky. Then there are countries that crumbled and remained in recession for some time and are heading towards a U shaped recovery.

Ours is a V-shaped recovery. However, we were already in a deep recession immediately before Covid-19 hit us and that could result in permanent scarring if too many firms go bust and labour markets start exhibiting hysteresis. Many workers experienced erosion of skills due to long-term unemployment and finding jobs is becoming harder and harder for them.

Even after a V-shaped recovery our GDP has reached $298 billion which is still short of the GDP of $315 billion we had in 2018. The robust growth shown by the manufacturing sector is a good sign; still most of the large-scale industries are short of the peaks they attained three years back.

We are facing the issue of rising inequality that may keep the aggregate demand suppressed for a longer time. Let us hope the new Finance Minister delivers on his promise of inclusive policies to support the income and spending of those left behind. It will need another monetary stimulus.

The question is how he will arrange the resources for this purpose. The stimulus would further put pressure on inflation that is already very high.

Covid-19 has changed the dynamics of trade in our country. Trading activities are one of the largest sources of employment in the country.

Retail sector accounts for about 16 percent of the total workforce in the country. The annual turnover of retail sales in Pakistan is over $150 billion (estimated on the basis of $133 billion annual retail sales documented by the State Bank of Pakistan in 2015).

We have seen a rapid increase in online retail business during the pandemic. New players have emerged as affluent consumers avoided visiting markets that were opened for a limited time.

Many brick store retailers succumbed to the crisis and went out of business. The big question is whether the online channels continue to flourish once the pandemic is over or slow down.

Consumers in Pakistan particularly the ladies love going to markets. Many of them simply go there for window shopping.

It seems some of the online retailers that delivered quality goods efficiently would increase their outreach.

However many that took advantage of the inability of their customers and supplied low-quality products or delivered different shades in case of apparel and fabric would lose business.

And these include numerous big retailers that either refused to replace the wrong item or delayed the replacement very long. The online trading platform is all about efficiency and the quality of supplies.

In case of any error it demands immediate replacement as some goods may not be of use to consumers if replacements are delayed (dresses ordered for a particular occasion).

We are not sure about the future growth of online trading platforms in Pakistan. Online trading fascinates affluent consumers who are quality conscious as well.

If online trading continues to flourish after the pandemic it will siphon most of the sales of posh market retail outlets as affluent consumers account for more than 60 percent of the total sales in cosmetics, apparel, shoes, and fabric.

It will take time but in a decade we might see many retail chainstores closing down like in the developed countries.

Most of the retail chainstores have learnt from the experience of similar chain stores in the west and are simultaneously active both as brick and mortar outlets as well as on online trading platforms.

For the time being the manufacturing sector is not expected to create substantial jobs in the country. Fresh investments are rare and expansions are on hold because of uncertainty in power and energy tariffs. After failure to remove inefficiencies in power and energy sectors the government is providing huge subsidies to exporters.

Even this subsidy is unsustainable and as the exports grow the subsidy bill will correspondingly increase. Without improvement in these two sectors we cannot expect the investors to come in on government promises of subsidies that could be withdrawn without notice.