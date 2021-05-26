Rupee falls further

KARACHI: The rupee posted more losses, falling 0.43 percent against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, as higher import payments continued to weigh on the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 154.37 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s closing of 153.70.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 154.90, compared with 154.60 in the previous session.

The rupee declined for the seventh straight session, breaking 153 levels because of increased dollar demand from importers. “There was a heavy demand for the dollar today, which exceeded its supplies and so the rupee lost ground,” a currency dealer said.

“We think the rupee will remain under pressure unless the dollar demand for the import payments goes down,” he added.

The rupee is unlikely to appreciate but at the same time, a sharp fall is also not expected, according to dealers.

Dealers are monitoring whether the rupee is stabilising at the 154 level this week.

However, the resurgent remittances and decline in the current account balance are expected to help the rupee prevent big losses in the coming months.