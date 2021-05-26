PSX signs NBP as market maker for govt listed securities

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) have signed an agreement to onboard NBP as a ‘market maker’ for government securities listed on PSX.

The signing ceremony was held at the PSX trading hall in the presence of NBP President Arif Usmani, PSX MD and CEO Farrukh H Khan, NBP Treasury and Capital Markets Group Chief Muhammad Ismail Usuf, and senior management of both organisations.

Proceedings started with the gong to mark the beginning of the trading day.

PSX MD welcomed NBP as Market Maker for debt securities on PSX. “The development and growth of debt capital market is an important strategic objective of Pakistan Stock Exchange. It is also a key aspect of the capital market development plan as a large and liquid debt capital market is critical for the economic development of Pakistan.”

It was for this reason that the SECP and PSX recently introduced regulatory changes allowing banks to become market makers.

He said that the inclusion of NBP, one of the largest top-tier banks in Pakistan, as market maker of debt securities on PSX was a momentous occasion for the on-going collaboration between banks and the capital markets to develop, deepen, and expand Pakistan’s debt capital market.

NBP President and CEO Arif Usmani said, “The market maker status is a landmark moment for NBP and we are grateful to PSX for this opportunity. It is a pleasure to visit the Pakistan Stock Exchange for the gong ceremony which signifies the commitment of NBP and PSX to work together for deepening of debt and capital markets in Pakistan and improving financial intermediation.”

He said that NBP was committed to playing a role in diversifying the investor-base of debt securities by tapping digital distribution channels to promote investment and develop the debt securities market in Pakistan.

The market maker initiative would allow a much wider group of investors to participate in the government debt market. It would facilitate capital market development by mobilising domestic resources and channelling them effectively.