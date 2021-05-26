close
Wed May 26, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
May 26, 2021

Gold rates increase Rs500/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs500/tola to Rs109, 900/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs429 to Rs94,222, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates went up $2 to $1,884/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates rose Rs40 to Rs1,460/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also increased Rs34.29 to Rs1,251.71, it added.

