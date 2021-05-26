CDA hands over record of eight fake plots to FIA

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Tuesday handed over the record of eight plots which were allotted to non-affectees in sectors I-11 and I-12 to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the plots were allotted to the non-affectees in violation of law and procedure through fake means. The plots were allotted to the persons having no genuine claims of land in connivance with the property mafia in the past. “In the light of High Court’s order, no person can claim for plot, if he does not own at least four kanals of land,” the sources said.

The sources said in all eight cases, the persons whom plots were allotted through fake means, did not possess land against which they should be compensated. However, the genuine cases would be scrutinized. As per the Court’s orders, there is no question of any scrutiny where the claim for the plot is not genuine.

The sources said the names of gang members have also started circulating on social media and people were being asked to beware of them and refrain from making any illegal deal with them. The plots which were allotted to the fake affectees include plots number 516, 512, 903, 643 840 of sector I-12/4; plot 1452 I-12/1; plots 1686 and 1626 of sector I-11/2. The FIA Corporate Crime Circle, Islamabad would further investigate the matter.