Shafqat Mahmood down with COVID

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday, a week after getting the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. He broke the news in a tweet.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote on his official Twitter account. The minister, however, said he felt fine with mild symptoms of coronavirus and Inshallah (Allah’s willing) would get well soon.

He had got himself vaccinated against coronavirus at the Federal Government Polyclinic hospital in Islamabad on March 18. The news of Shafqat Mahmood contracting coronavirus came a day after he presided over a meeting of provincial and regional education ministers on school exams and other academic issues during the current pandemic times. President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and many other government and state representatives have so far tested positive for the deadly infection.