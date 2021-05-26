Two COVID-19 deaths, 180 new cases from twin cities

Islamabad:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1,695 while as many as 180 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities taking tally to 104,527 on Tuesday.

It is, however, important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded from ICT in the last 24 hours is the lowest in the last three months or so. District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Tuesday that as many as 4,114 tests were conducted from the federal capital in the last 24 hours and 111 new patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 while the positivity rate was recorded as 2.7 per cent which is the lowest in the last many months of the third wave of the outbreak.

It is worth mentioning here that the weekly positivity rate of the illness crossed the figure of 2.7 per cent after February 28 this year. During the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak, the highest weekly positivity from ICT was recorded from March 29 to April 4 that was 11.28 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that confirmation of 111 new cases from the federal capital has taken total number of patients so far registered from ICT to 80,529 of which 72,409 have recovered.

Another patient has died of COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 746 while the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has reduced to 7,374 after recovery of 267 patients in the last 24 hours.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Tuesday that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has turned out to be 4.88 per cent in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, another 69 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking tally to 23,998 of which 22,281 patients have so far recovered from the illness. Death of one more patient due to COVID-19 from the district has taken death toll to 949 on Tuesday.