Wed May 26, 2021
AFP
May 26, 2021

US study finds tiny number of vaccine ‘breakthrough’

World

Washington: About 0.01 percent of people became infected with Covid-19 between January and April despite being fully vaccinated, a US government study confirming the shots’ high efficacy showed on Tuesday. The report published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented so-called "breakthrough" cases among 101 million people fully vaccinated in the United States.

