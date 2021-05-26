US study finds tiny number of vaccine ‘breakthrough’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: About 0.01 percent of people became infected with Covid-19 between January and April despite being fully vaccinated, a US government study confirming the shots’ high efficacy showed on Tuesday. The report published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented so-called "breakthrough" cases among 101 million people fully vaccinated in the United States.