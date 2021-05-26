close
Wed May 26, 2021
Kremlin critic Navalny says facing three new criminal probes

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that he had been told by investigators that three new criminal probes have been launched against him. "My influential criminal syndicate is growing," President Vladimir Putin’s top domestic opponent quipped in a new post on Instagram.

"I am a genius and puppet master of the criminal underworld," said the 44-year-old, adding that more than 20 investigators were involved in the new probes. Citing a senior representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, Navalny said he was accused of "stealing" donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and insulting a judge.

