BD Islamist preacher detained

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have arrested one of the country’s most popular Islamist preachers, whose rallies draw tens of thousands of people, on charges of inciting militants, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
Amir Hamza is the latest high-profile Islamist to be held since March, when a visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked protests in which at least 13 people died. Hamza was detained in a raid at his home in the western city of Kushtia and then transferred to Dhaka, police said.