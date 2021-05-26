BD Islamist preacher detained

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have arrested one of the country’s most popular Islamist preachers, whose rallies draw tens of thousands of people, on charges of inciting militants, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Amir Hamza is the latest high-profile Islamist to be held since March, when a visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked protests in which at least 13 people died. Hamza was detained in a raid at his home in the western city of Kushtia and then transferred to Dhaka, police said.