Free corona vaccination centre opens

BOP in collaboration with District Administration Lahore has established a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at BOP Head Office to provide free-of-cost vaccination to its employees and their families.

President BOP Zafar Masud and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz jointly inaugurated the facility. President BOP got himself vaccinated to set personal example for BOP staff so they have confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective. Deputy Commissioner Lahore admired the standard of arrangements at the facility.