Four ex-DPOs indicted in fraud case

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday framed charges against the accused in supplementary reference in Gujrat police funds embezzlement case.

The court indicted the accused and summoned them till June 17 to start regular trial proceedings. In the case, the NAB had probed four former DPOs of Gujrat; SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz, SSP Sohail Zafar Chattha and Rai Zameer.

According to the NAB claims, all four former DPOs during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, martyr funds, fake vouchers, pensions and “ghost” employments.