32 SRs appointed

LAHORE:On the recommendation of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the Punjab government has appointed 32 doctors as Senior Registrars Cardiology (BS-18) on regular basis in different hospitals in the province. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, issued the notification in this regard on Tuesday.