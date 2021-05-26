close
Wed May 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

32 SRs appointed

Lahore

LAHORE:On the recommendation of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the Punjab government has appointed 32 doctors as Senior Registrars Cardiology (BS-18) on regular basis in different hospitals in the province. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, issued the notification in this regard on Tuesday.

