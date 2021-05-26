UHS proposes Palestine relief consortium

LAHORE:Ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan Ahmad Rabaie on Tuesday expressed gratitude for unflinching support of Pakistan and its people to condemn Israeli atrocities, urging the international community to take concrete steps for resolution of Palestine issue.

“We greatly appreciate the sentiments and emotions of Pakistanis for speaking up against Israel’s systematic and barbaric oppression of the people of Palestine and demanding the UN probe on human rights violations”, Ahmad Rabaie said while talking to UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram who called on him here at the Palestinian embassy.

On this occasion, Prof Javed Akram said a delegation of Pakistani doctors wanted to go to Palestine to deal with the health crisis in Gaza; in the first phase, he wanted to send two Pakistani doctors to Gaza to assess the situation. He proposed to form a Palestine relief consortium to help the Palestinians, which includes Palestinian embassy, University of Health Sciences, Edhi Foundation and Pak Red Crescent. The Palestinian ambassador agreed to the proposal and appointed Lt-Col Khalil Hussain, first secretary of the embassy, as the focal person.