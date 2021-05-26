10kg flour bag to be sold at Rs430 in Sahulat bazaars

LAHORE:On the directions of the prime minister to ensure availability of essential commodities especially flour and sugar at the officially-fixed prices, the Punjab government is taking measures continuously and would now provide a 10kg bag of flour at a subsidised rate of Rs430 in Sahulat bazaars for providing relief to the deserving people.

A meeting chaired by the Punjab chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat was briefed the subsidised flour would be supplied in special green bags in Sahulat bazaars as was provided in the Ramazan bazaars. The meeting reviewed establishment of Sahulat bazaars, price control measures and wheat procurement.

The chief secretary said that 362 Sahulat bazaars were being set up in the province where a 10 kg bag of flour would be available at a discounted rate of Rs430. He directed the deputy commissioners to make the Sahulat bazaars functional as soon as possible.

He said that the government had decided to provide a targeted subsidy on flour to provide relief to the deserving people. He said the main objective of establishing Sahulat bazaars was to supply flour and sugar at discounted rates.