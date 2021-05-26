close
Wed May 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

DCs told to prepare sector-wise lists for vaccination

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

LAHORE:Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Usman has directed all the DCs in the division to prepare sector-wise lists of industries, hotels, restaurants for the sectoral COVID-19 vaccination programme.

As per planning, under the sectoral vaccination programme for public and private, every sector would be vaccinated without age discretion of employee of the sectors, he said. He said age-wise vaccination would be continued. He told the DCs the lists must be prepared sector-wise and the sector exposure to coronavirus. He stated, for example, the workers of medical stores and pharmacies were highly exposed to the virus.

