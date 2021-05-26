close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

55 more die from corona in Punjab

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2021

LAHORE:Around 55 COVID-19 patients died and 817 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued Tuesday, the death toll reached 9,839 while confirmed cases became 335,577 in the province. After 9,839 fatalities and recovery of a total of 302,873 patients, 22,865 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in health facilities.

Latest News

More From Lahore