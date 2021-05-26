55 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 55 COVID-19 patients died and 817 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued Tuesday, the death toll reached 9,839 while confirmed cases became 335,577 in the province. After 9,839 fatalities and recovery of a total of 302,873 patients, 22,865 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in health facilities.