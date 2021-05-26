Tunisia Islamists demand probe into ‘coup plot paper’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tunis: Tunisia’s main Islamist party Ennahdha demanded on Tuesday a probe into a document purportedly drafted by advisers to President Kais Saied that details how he could perpetrate a constitutional coup.
The unverified paper, dismissed as a fake by the presidency, was published on Sunday by Middle East Eye under the headline "Top secret presidential document outlines plan for ‘constitutional dictatorship’".