Mahmoud Ahmadinejad barred from elections

TEHRAN: Three of the best-known candidates in Iran’s June presidential elections, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Ali Larijani and Eshaq Jahangiri, have been barred from running, Iranian media said on Tuesday.

First reported by ultraconservative Fars news agency, the trio’s disqualification by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council came days before campaigning starts for the June 18 poll to succeed President Hassan Rouhani. Iranian media had widely predicted a showdown between conservative former parliament speaker Larijani, an adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.