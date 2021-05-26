US lawmaker rebuked for linking mask mandates to Holocaust

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Controversial US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on Tuesday on equating mask mandates with Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in war-era Germany, earning a stern rebuke from Republican leadership. Greene, a freshman Republican from Georgia, tweeted about a business making its employees who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus wear a vaccination logo on their name badge.