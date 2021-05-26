Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden marks the anniversary on Tuesday of the police murder of George Floyd by hosting the African American man’s family -- but without being able to celebrate hoped-for national police reform.

Floyd’s daughter Gianna, his mother, sister and brothers will be among those attending private talks with Biden at the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "The courage and grace of his family, and especially his daughter Gianna, has really stuck with the president," she told reporters. "He’s eager to listen to their perspectives."

The choking to death of Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 last year and subsequent conviction of the officer, Derek Chauvin, who’d knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, were seen as seminal moments in the long US struggle for racial equality.