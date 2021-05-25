Injustice anywhere is a major threattojusticeeverywhere.Israel has constantly been committing brutal crimes against humanity for many weeks now. OnthefinalFridayofRamazan, its police attacked unarmed worshippers,injuringhundreds of Palestinians. Later, its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people and the complete destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.Asthecitybleeds, the world continues to ignore them.Manycountriesaresilent over this blatant violation of humanrights. The UN and the OIC must takeseriousstepstoresolvethe Palestine-Israel conflict. Otherwise, Israeli aggression will keep wreaking havoc across Palestine. FahadYaqoob WahiPandhi