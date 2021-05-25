close
Tue May 25, 2021
Our Correspondent 
May 25, 2021

Man kills brother,his wife, two nieces

Our Correspondent Â 
May 25, 2021


BAHAWALPUR: A man Monday killed his brother, his wife and their two daughters over a 12-acre land dispute in Chak-116 of tehsilYazman. Muhammad Nawaz of Chak-116DNBhada12-acre land issue with his younger brother Muhammad Maqsood. On the day of the incident, the accused killed Maqsood, his wife Waseem Bibiandtheirtwodaughters Gulshen Rani, 15, and SawairaRani,16. HeadRajkanpolicehave arrestedtheaccused.

