Man kills brother,his wife, two nieces





BAHAWALPUR: A man Monday killed his brother, his wife and their two daughters over a 12-acre land dispute in Chak-116 of tehsilYazman. Muhammad Nawaz of Chak-116DNBhada12-acre land issue with his younger brother Muhammad Maqsood. On the day of the incident, the accused killed Maqsood, his wife Waseem Bibiandtheirtwodaughters Gulshen Rani, 15, and SawairaRani,16. HeadRajkanpolicehave arrestedtheaccused.