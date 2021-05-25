Man kills brother,his wife, two nieces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A man Monday killed his brother, his wife and their two daughters over a 12-acre land dispute in Chak-116 of tehsilYazman. Muhammad Nawaz of Chak-116DNBhada12-acre land issue with his younger brother Muhammad Maqsood. On the day of the incident, the accused killed Maqsood, his wife Waseem Bibiandtheirtwodaughters Gulshen Rani, 15, and SawairaRani,16. HeadRajkanpolicehave arrestedtheaccused.