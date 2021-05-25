Bahrain bans travellers from Pakistan, India, BD, Nepal, Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has placed Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka on its red list.

Entry of travelers from these countries has been banned from Monday May 24. As per media reports the suspension is not eligible for residents and residency visa holders of Bahrain. They will, however, have to show a PCR test report on the airport and quarantine for 10 days. A precautionary 10-day quarantine is mandatory for all travelers both vaccinated and non-vaccinated. They will either isolate themselves at their houses or the government authorities’ centres.