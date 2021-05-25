Shehbaz invites PPP, ANP to re-join PDM

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and the PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif made a formal invitation to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to re-join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at dinner hosted by him for senior leaders of the opposition here on Monday.

The sources said that leadership of two opposition parties present at the dinner sought time to re-join the PDM after holding consultations within their parties.

Speaking to invitees, the opposition leader observed that it was need of the hour that all the opposition parties get united to give tough time to the government in the wake of its failed policies. had showed poor performance in economic sector, but it had also failed on all fronts. Instead of improving its performance and addressing problems of the masses, the PTI government was bent upon political victimisation in the name of so-called accountability, he said. “The opposition parties should stand firm against the government and be ready to give tough time to it particularly on eve of presentation of the federal budget,” he said.

The dinner was attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Raja Zafarul Haque, Saadia Abbasi and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from the PML-N; Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani, Dr Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from the PPP, Amir Haider Hoti from the ANP and Maulana Asad Mahmood from the JUI-F. Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also invited but he did not turn up. The opposition leaders left the venue without talking to media persons waiting for them. Yusuf Raza Gilani while addressing the participants said the opposition leadership instead of levelling allegations on each other should focus on highlighting failures of the incumbent government. Asad Mahmood also supported efforts for opposing the government’s policies from the PDM platform. The sources said that Gilani extended best wishes on behalf of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the meeting participants.

Our correspondent adds: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said he was disappointed with the negative attitude of the opposition, as no issue of the people was discussed at the banquet. In a statement, he said, “Banquets cannot bring the lifeless opposition to power. He said Shehbaz Sharif cannot unite such a fragmented opposition. He said the opposition should do politics on issues, politics on public issues is the service of the nation. He said the government’s proposal to move ahead with electoral reforms and giving right to vote to overseas Pakistanis had not yet been responded by the opposition.