Aviation minister’s brother passes away

ISLAMABAD: The elder brother of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has passed away after protracted illness here on Monday and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Pind Nowsheri, a suburb village of Taxila.

His funeral prayer was attended by a large number of politicians, citizens, workers of PTI, friends, civil society activists, bureaucrats, officers of civil and armed forces, villagers, office bearers of PTI and others.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Liaquat Khan, the brother of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan. The prime minister prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.