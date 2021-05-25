NTDC begins rehabilitation work of damaged towers

LAHORE: National Transmission and Desptach Company Lt (NTDC) has started rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines caused due to heavy windstorm in southern part of the country.

The recent windstorm and torrential rain damaged five towers of 500 kV Transmission Line and Jamshoro-Port Qasim and two towers of 500 kV Jamshoro-Dadu Transmission line. Managing Director Engr Muhammad Ayub reached the site immediately and started supervising the repair work of damaged towers. He directed to complete the rehabilitation work within four days. It is pertinent to mention that alternative source providing full load and no load management is being carried out in any part of country.

The recent windstorm played havoc with two extra high voltage transmission lines in Jamshoro which led to power suspension in different areas.

Ejaz Raza appointed chairman Red Crescent Society AJK

By Our correspondent

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has appointed Muhammad Ejaz Raza as chairman Red Crescent Society AJK for a period of three years, said a notification issued here Monday by the office of president.

Ejaz Raza had worked as chairman Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) besides serving in different National Banks on key positions and his appointment has been made in recognition of his services for the betterment of the region while working on key positions.