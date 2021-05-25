Geo serial ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ makes history, gets 52m views

KARACHI: ‘Seventh Sky Entertainment,’ under the supervision of producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the most popular drama serial of the entertainment industry ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ has achieved another milestone.

‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ is the first drama serial in the history of Pakistan, the first episode of which has garnered more than 52 million views on YouTube, making record in the Pakistani drama industry. Viewers' favorite channel Geo TV, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are grateful to the viewers from all over the world for their appreciation and liking for the drama serial ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’.

The drama serial is making a big splash on Geo TV, Pakistan's largest entertainment channel, while the passion and eager to watch the story of the serial is growing among the viewers. Many more twists and turns in this serial are waiting for the interest of the viewers. The play is the story of renowned writer, story and play writer, screenwriter and novelist Hashim Nadeem, which has been beautifully portrayed by renowned director Wajahat Hussain. On the other hand, the magic of Naveed Nowshad's composition, Qamar Nowshad's poetry and Nish Asher's voice along with the magic of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's magical voice is also increasing the interest of the people. Famous stars of Pakistan television industry are showing the essence of their talents in this serial. Feroz Khan and Iqra Aziz are in lead role while apart from this, renowned film actor and director Javed Sheikh is also in the important role. Senior actor Usman Pirzada, senior actress Rubina Ashraf and Sunita Marshall and so many other are also starring in the play. People will keep watching new episodes of ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ to find out how many more honours will get in the future. The drama is aired on Geo TV on every Friday at 8 pm.