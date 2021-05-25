Bosnia and Herzegovina envoy calls on AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Bosnia and Herzegovina ambassador Sakib Foric called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at the Aiwan-e- Sadar, Muzaffarabad Monday.

The AJK president and ambassador Sakib Foric during the meeting discussed ways to strengthen ties between the people of Bosnia, Pakistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The AJK president said Bosnia is a great nation with a history of valiant struggle to fight tyranny, ethnic cleansing and genocide. “You have been a beacon of light for other nations in the heart of Europe,” he said. Terming ambassador Sakib Foric as one of the most dynamic diplomats in the diplomatic community in Pakistan, AJK president said ambassador Sakib’s tenure in Pakistan remained very productive in furthering the friendly relations between Bosnia, Pakistan, and Azad Kashmir. “During your tenure, the Bosnian President Sefik Dzaferovic visited Pakistan and I had the honour of meeting him and discussing the dire situation in Held Kashmir,” the AJK president said, adding that he had also discussed with him promotion of closer ties and exchanges between Bosnia and Azad Kashmir.