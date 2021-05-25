Senate for moving courts for war crimes against Israeli, Indian PMs

ISLAMABAD: Showing complete unity in the Senate on Monday, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for moving the relevant courts for war crimes against Israeli and Indian premiers for the genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris respectively and urged the world community to take notice of the same.

The senators proposed rushing medical and relief supplies to Gaza and advocated lifting of its siege by Israel and some came hard on those Muslim countries which have diplomatic and trade relations with Tel Aviv and asked them to end these relations, if they could not support Palestinians otherwise.

It was the start of the 311th session and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the lengthy proceedings of the opening day. PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman and some other legislators felt the need for the prime minister’s presence in the House in view of the critical importance of the matter and sending out a strong message of solidarity at this juncture.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, during his speech, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he adopted the stance on Palestine, which was the Quaid-i-Azam’s. However, he opposed giving air and ground access to US forces in Afghanistan.

The treasury members showered praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for launching what they called successful diplomatic efforts to highlight the recent killings of innocent Palestinians and the bombardment of its forces on the buildings and media houses and their role in the ceasefire.

In his opening speech of the debate on Israel’s systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers in Harm-al-Sharif (Masjid Al-Aqsa) during the holy month of Ramadan, Leader of Opposition Yousaf Raza Gilani said they would continue their moral and diplomatic support for the Palestinians who have been facing atrocities since 1948. He cautioned the issue had negative effects on Central Asia and the whole Islamic world, whereas Israel had always used force to crush Palestinians but they always failed to force fulfillment of their objectives. “The attacks on innocent people, worship places and hospitals are not acceptable in any society, as these are against all norms of humanity and human rights and this terrorism and destruction must stop,” he asserted.

Referring to Israel’s claim that it was taking such steps in self-defence, he said such measures violated the definition of the UN about self-defence and UN resolutions and insisted that dialogue was the only way forward for the solution to the conflicts as wars were not always solutions to the problem.

He said that similarly India had been committing atrocities against the people of Kashmir for the last 74 years. He said dialogue was the only option to settle core issues between India and Pakistan including Kashmir, Sir Creek and Siachin. Gilani said the international community must think about the two-state solution to end the Palestine conflict and the Western and the international community should play a neutral role to bring the two sides to the negotiation table and illegal settlements must be halted.

Leader of the House Dr Waseem Shahzad said the Palestine conflict was among few issues on which not only Pakistanis but also political parties and its intelligentsia were united, as this was a question for the conscience of the world that Israel while using the force has made 50,000 Palestinians homeless in a few days. He said women and children had been subjected to atrocities there and similarly, brutalities were being witnessed in Kashmir. He regretted that UN resolutions were not being implemented to resolve both the issues while international laws were being violated with impunity. He said Kashmiris and Palestinians both have had a similar demand of right to self-determination. He appreciated the role of PM Imran Khan for launching successful diplomatic efforts after the recent crisis of Palestine emerged. “We are totally satisfied over the role played by Pakistan while the foreign minister also talked with his counterparts and represented the sentiments of Pakistan and the Muslim world in the special session of the UNGA. He stressed sending relief goods for the people of Palestine and demanded that Israel should end Gaza siege and the international forces should be deployed there to ensure security of Palestinians and the International Court of Justice should be moved against human rights violations by Israel. He said the establishment of the Palestinian state in the light of UN resolutions was the only solution to the problem.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said there was a national consensus in Pakistan on four issues including Kashmir, Palestine, nuclear programme and CPEC: Some lobbies used to raise voice for accepting Israel and appeasing India and these were rejected and buried. He said there was the need for Pakistan to take forward both issues of Kashmir and Palestine. He said a CNN anchorperson was wrong to say that Shah Mehmood Qureshi uttered anti-Semitic remarks in a TV show as Muslims have never been involved in anti-Semitism. He called for efforts to take both Israel and India to the international tribunal on war crimes.

Sherry Rehman said: “The atrocities committed by Israel are in front of everyone. What’s happening in Palestine is genocide, massacre, ethnic cleansing and war crime, it is definitely not a conflict. Unarmed Palestinian worshippers in Masjid Al Aqsa were attacked in the holy month of Ramadan. It is being labelled as a human rights issue, but it is also about Muslims.” She said: “The recent Israeli attacks are the worst that Palestinians have seen since the 2014 war. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 258 buildings in Gaza were destroyed in the fighting. About 1,000 individual homes were destroyed, 700 damaged, and another 14,000 home units partially damaged. Their lands and properties are being taken away from them and no one has been able to say anything except the customary condemnations.”

“Force is not a solution but there’s a one-sided war going on there just like how it’s in Kashmir. Innocent lives are being taken but the world is silent and there’s no accountability. Palestinians are without food, medicines, electricity and COVID vaccines. According to the Palestinian ambassador, people are under a blockade there; even Red Cross and Red Crescent do not have access,” she lamented and said the OIC’s lack of action was a matter of concern. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation for the case of Palestine by hosting the 1974 OIC summit where he said that the international community and particularly those states which sponsored the partition of Palestine in 1947 bear the heavy responsibility to redress the injustice perpetrated on the Palestinian people. This is our obligation not only to the people of Palestine and not merely to the cause of Islamic brotherhood but also to the larger cause of universal peace. His efforts were lauded by Yasser Arafat himself,” he said.

“Had any other country done this, the world would be talking about sanctions as was witnessed with reference to Iran. But here we are being told that Israel has the right to self-defence. Targeting innocent civilians including children, and not making any efforts to avoid these casualties during military attacks, are both indictable as crimes under the fourth Geneva Convention. Palestinians are being forced out of their homes and planned ethnic cleansing is going on against them. Why is the world not discussing sanctions against this extremist regime in the UN? Are they not the children of the same god?” she questioned.

She pointed out: “Pakistan is part of the anti-terrorism force but what is it doing and what terrorism is it defending? This is the worst state terrorism that you are seeing in the Middle East which is burning because of the asymmetry and the genocidal ethnic cleansing that Israeli forces are doing. Numerous Western organizations are calling out Israel for its violence. The Human Rights Watch’s latest report, A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution states that what Israel is doing is apartheid and persecution. Israel is obligated under the Fourth Geneva Convention. Why is no one questioning in the UN Israel’s breach of more than 30 UN Security Council resolutions?”

She remarked: “Had the prime minister attended this session today; I would have urged him to raise his voice and ask the world what it is doing to help the Palestinians. Passing resolutions is not enough. We all must do more.”

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani while appreciated the stance taken by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding the current situation in Palestine. He said the position taken by the Emir of Qatar on the issue of Palestine was not only an expression of the Muslim Ummah but also the desire of every Muslim heart. “The Emir of Qatar has always taken a pragmatic position, which is commendable,” he said.

PTI Senator Dost Muhammad Khan said the support to Palestine was important but “we must not forget Kashmir, as what was happening in Gaza is being witnessed in Occupied Kashmir”. He asserted that through resolutions and diplomatic push, Palestine would not be freed as for this, the zeal and Jihadi approach of Taliban would have to be imbibed in children, as Taliban have defeated Nato and US forces in Afghanistan.

Independent Senator Sana Jamali proposed that countries like Turkey and the UAE should end trade relations with Israel and believed that the Islamic Military Alliance under former general Raheel Sharif could play a major role with reference to freedom of Palestine. She backed the government’s proposal of deployment of the international force in Gaza. The debate will continue on Tuesday and the foreign minister is expected to wind it up.