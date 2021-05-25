4 die from COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that hit Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district the hardest has started losing intensity to a significant extent as the number of cases reported from the region has shown a certain decline at least in the last two weeks or so.