SC issues notice to PMC in medical student’s case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in a matter relating to admissions of medical students and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard the appeals filed by some 15 students of various medical institutions against the judgment passed by the Lahore High Court on February 4, 2021.

The bench, after hearing the counsel for the petitioners, issued a notice to the Pakistan Medical Commission, asking it to submit its viewpoint within two weeks and adjourned the proceedings.

Advocate Ayesha Hamid appeared on behalf of the students of first year MBBS, who failed to pass their examinations held in September/October 2020 due to the fact that during 2020 their respective colleges had made them study online for the second year MBBS as well as prepare for the previous examination.

She submitted that the petitioners reside in localities where internet access is unreliable and do not have access to the same resources that more well-off and affluent students do. These students faced the same disruption during the Covid-19 pandemic as students around the world but unlike their counterparts around the world, they were given no leeway, the counsel contended

She submitted that the students have suffered greatly and should be given a 5th chance to take examination in the subjects which they have failed to clear. The counsel for the petitioners further argued that the Lahore High Court in judgment dated December 29, 2020 had referred the grievance of these students to the Pakistan Medical Commission, which passed a speaking order dated 14.01.2021

She submitted that the PMC had recommended that a student shall not be expelled on account of having availed all four chances as a result of having failed in the supplementary exam held in October-November 2020. Any such student shall be reinstated and allowed to retake the exam.

The counsel, however, contended that the University of Health Sciences due to internal politics did not abide by the decision of the PMC. The students are seeking implementation of the PMC’s just and fair decision, the counsel submitted.