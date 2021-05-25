NAB chairman terms corruption a cancer

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said corruption is a cancer and it should be eradicated and NAB is trying to achieve the target of corruption-free Pakistan.

“In the past, it was impossible to question the sources of looted money but the incumbent management had not only recovered Rs 487 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements but also made them accountable,” he said while chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB Balochistan. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal lauded the policy of Balochistan Bureau, led by Director General NAB, Balochistan Farmanullah Khan. Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB has no affiliation with any political party but Pakistan.

He directed to conduct complaint verification, investigations, and inquiries in accordance with law and on merit. “The NAB is a human friendly organisation and it believes in respecting every visiting person,” he said.

The meeting was informed that the Balochistan Bureau has received 1,191 complaints in 2018, of which 103 inquiries were authorised after scrutiny of 112 complaints. Thirteen references were also filed, besides depositing of Rs1.5 billion in the national exchequer. The director general, NAB Balochistan, told the meeting that the bureau had received 836 complaints in 2019 against different officers of government departments. Of which, 106 inquiries/investigations were authorised from out of 169 complaints.

It was informed that some 127 inquiries and investigations were conducted during the year. Some 18 corruption references of Rs21.8 billion were filed. Some Rs80 million were deposited in the national exchequer.

In 2020, the bureau received 478 complaints out of which 70 inquiries/investigations were authorised after scrutinising 75 complaints. In total, some 138 inquiries were investigated. Some 24 references were filed involving Rs13 billion corruption, besides depositing Rs170 million in the national exchequer.

In 2021, the DG told the forum that NAB Balochistan received 195 complaints from January to May 2021. Some 28 inquiries were authorised for investigations from out of 31 complaints. During the current year, investigations were continued on 47 inquiries. Some 15 references of Rs7 billion corruption were filed and Rs120 million were deposited in the national exchequer. During the tenure of the current chairman, from out of a total of 5,000 complaints, investigations have been started on 1,100 complaints. Some 134 references of Rs22 billion were filed in various accountability courts, while over Rs125 billion was deposited in the national exchequer after recovering from corrupt elements.

He told the meeting that the Balochistan Bureau has recovered Rs 252 billion land of Gwadar and handed it over to the Balochistan government. The references worth billions of rupees have also been filed regarding Gwadar. The meeting was told that the NAB has also handed over properties of Rs650 million from convicted criminals to the Balochistan government and the accountability courts convicted various suspects.