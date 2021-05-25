close
Tue May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

FO says no US military or air base in Pakistan

National

 
May 25, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated that there was no US military or air base in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided, says a press release. The spokesperson added that Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001. No new agreement has been made in this regard.

