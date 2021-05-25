Ejaz Raza appointed AJK Red Crescent Society head

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has appointed Muhammad Ejaz Raza as chairman Red Crescent Society AJK for a period of three years, said a notification issued here Monday by the office of president.

Ejaz Raza had worked as chairman Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) besides serving in different National Banks on key positions and his appointment has been made in recognition of his services for the betterment of the region while working on key positions.

He belongs to a noble political family of AJK’s Mirpur city. His father late Ch Ghulam Ahmad Raza had served as education minister in AJK. His appointment has been made on the advice of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, who earlier offered him other key posts but he refused to accept them.