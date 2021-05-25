NA body approves FMTI Bill 2020, YDA rejects

ISLAMABAD: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has categorically rejected the Federal Medical Teaching Institute (FMTI) Bill, 2020 as approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Health in absence of members of the opposition parties here on Monday. “The Young Doctors Association (YDA) condemned the unilateral approval of the FMTI bill by the government members despite serious reservations expressed by the YDA,” a YDA statement said. The opposition members present at the standing committee meeting walked out, saying they would not become part of any counting on the black law. On the other hand, the Federal Grand Health Alliance, which comprises paramedics and nursing staff, in a statement said some of their reservations have been addressed while amending the FMTI legislation. “YDA will never support any system which politicises the institutes and encourages nepotism from the first day,” the YDA maintained. The YDA said they were against the legislation and would continue to fight against the same. “Kindly do not rejoice it because it will impact efforts of the opposition to fight against the black law,” the YDA said, expressing thanks to the opposition members for their support. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, while briefing the standing committee, said on demand of PIMS employees, the word ‘corporate’ has been changed. An official of the Law Division present on the occasion said with the approval of the legislation, there would be no threat to jobs of employees and they would be considered as civil servants. However, the federal government hospitals would be run by the board of governors, saying that the performance of health sector in Islamabad would see considerable improvement. The standing committee was informed that only those opting for private rooms in hospitals would have to pay for their treatment.