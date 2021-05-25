AJK cabinet expresses solidarity with Palestinians

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting Monday chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and denounced the Israeli aggression on Palestinian territory. The cabinet adopted resolutions calling upon the United Nations Security Council, OIC and international human rights organisations to play their role for stopping future attacks on the innocent Palestinian people. It appealed to the United Nations secretary general to immediately set up an impartial tribunal to investigate the genocide of the Palestinian people due to aggression of Israeli government.

The cabinet also condemned the reign of terror let loose by the Indian government to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination and demanded the United Nations and international community to take immediate steps for granting the Kashmiri people their internationally agreed right to self-determination.