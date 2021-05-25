Pakistan has played important role in Afghan peace: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has played an important role in supporting the peace process in Afghanistan, according to a top Pentagon official. Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F Helvey made this statement while addressing lawmakers of the Senate Armed Services Committee in the US on Saturday. He was responding to a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, about his "assessment of Pakistan" and its intelligence agencies and therole expected by both in the future. “Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan also has allowed us to have overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan,” Helvey said. He said the US will continue its conversation with Pakistan because of its support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan.