A clash with dacoits

Owing to an increase in the cases of abduction and murder and other unlawful activities in Shikarpur, the city police conducted a search operation to apprehend suspected dacoits.

However, the situation took a dangerous turn when dacoits fired rocket launchers at the police, which injured four officers and took the lives of three officers. The reasons for the unsuccessful search operation are a lack of modern weapons and a poor planning regarding the execution of the operation.

The Sindh government needs to provide modern weapons to the police so that they can easily deal with such robbers. Also, there are a few cases where informants help dacoits and robbers to flee their hiding spots. The authorities need to keep a vigilant eye on such people.

Zulfiqar Ali

Shikarpur

*****

It was sad to observe the disturbing situation in Shikarpur where policemen were brutally attacked by dacoits. The operation should have been carried out with a well-thought-out, strategic plan which could have ensure the safety of the police.

The police should work with other law enforcement agencies to put an end to such crimes.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi