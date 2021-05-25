‘Class A drugs’ packages found in sea off Sussex

LONDON: A large number of packages believed to contain Class A drugs have been

found in the sea off the coast of Sussex.

The items were discovered shortly before 6am on Monday and have been seized by police. They were found off the coast of St Leonards, near Hastings in East Sussex. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are.“They are suspected to be Class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location.”