PM, services chiefs briefed on national security at ISI Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with his cabinet members and top military officials, on Monday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat, where they were given a briefing on the national and regional security situation.

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the Prime Minister and other dignitaries on the arrival. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.The Prime Minister appreciated the diligent efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.