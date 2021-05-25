N Ireland’s latest move out of lockdown hailed

BELFAST: The latest easing of the Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland has been hailed by the region’s economy minister as an “enormous step forward”.

Indoor hospitality and indoor visitor and cultural attractions may reopen from Monday, and people can meet inside private homes again, limited to six people from no more than two households.

Meanwhile, the limit on the size of outdoor gatherings has increased to 500, a move that was celebrated early on Monday by sea swimmers returning to the coast in large groups.Non-essential travel is permitted to the rest of the UK, and a traffic light system is in place for foreign travel. Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill wished all the businesses reopening good luck in a video message posted on her Twitter account.

“Today we take another huge step forward as more businesses reopen. I want to wish businesses and workers the very best of luck,” she said. “Credit to the public and our health workers for getting us to this point of reopening.

“Let’s continue to make progress and keep moving forward!”Diane Dodds visited the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast early on Monday as indoor hospitality was able to resume for the first time this year.

Restaurants and pubs with outside space were able to reopen at the end of last month.A limit on the size of outdoor gatherings has increased to 500 – a figure that will also apply to the number of spectators able to attend sporting fixtures.

Indoor group exercise is allowed again, enabling indoor sports teams to resume training. Indoor visitor and cultural attractions can also reopen from Monday, which includes museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor play areas, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, bingo halls and libraries.

With regard to indoor hospitality, people can sit at tables of six with no limit on households. It will be table service only.Post-wedding and civil partnership receptions can also take place.There will be no limit on the numbers at the top table, with a limit of 10 for other tables. Dancing will be restricted to a couple’s first dance.

Under relaxations agreed at Thursday’s Executive meeting, Stormont’s Stay Local message is also to be removed. Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-school sports and day educational visits.