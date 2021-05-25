Sindh restricts night-time movement amid Covid spike

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to restrict unnecessary movement of people after 8pm from Tuesday amid rise in coronavirus cases in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of the province, as Pakistan recorded 57 more deaths and over 3,000 infections.

Chairing a meeting of Anti-coronavirus Task Force, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the inspector general of police (IGP) for controlling unnecessary travel at night-time. However those going to hospitals or for any other necessary work would not

be stopped.

The meeting also decided turning off the lights in parks after sunset.The chief minister said if citizens cooperate with the authorities the cases would decline after two weeks following which people could move towards normal working hours. Shah also directed deputy commissioners and police officials for ensuring the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani and other officials. The chief minister said vaccination should be started in industrial areas in collaboration with industrialists, adding: “We have to save our people at any cost”.

Shah said shops, including supermarkets, would operate from 6 am to 6 pm. “We would not allow supermarkets to operate under the pretext of having a pharmacy,” he said and added pharmacies at hospitals and as separate stores would operate round the clock. Besides, he said, restaurants would offer only takeaway and home delivery service.

It was decided that marriage halls, expo halls, parks, indoor gyms, sports facilities, amusement parks, cinemas, beauty parlours, shrines and all tourist spots would be closed for next two weeks. Besides, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities have been closed all over the province till further orders.

Earlier, the authorities imposed a micro smart lockdown in four towns of Karachi’s district Central due to the rising coronavirus cases in these areas. According to a notification issued by the district administration, multiple areas of Gulberg, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and North Karachi have been placed under lockdown till June 6.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, coronavirus claimed 57 lives and infected 3,060 more people, while 2,693 patients recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours.

Among the 57 deaths, 52 patients were under treatment in hospitals and five were in their respective quarantines or homes. About 17 patients were on ventilators.The national Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded as 5.21 per cent. Around 820,374 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 903,599 cases have been detected in the country. Punjab has reported 334,760 cases; Sindh, 309,647; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 129,883; Balochistan, 24,583; Islamabad, 80,418; Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 18,808; and Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,500.

A total of 12,837,818 corona tests, including 58,670 during the last 24 hours, have so far been conducted across the country, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. The national tally of fatalities has reached 20,308, while 4,763 patients were in critical condition.