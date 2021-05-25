200 injured in Malaysia metro train crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: More than 200 passengers were injured in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Monday when two metro trains collided in a tunnel, police said.
The accident happened just before 9:00 pm (1300 GMT), when a packed train collided with a second that was empty and heading in the opposite direction. Pictures circulating on social media showed injured passengers sprawled on the floor of a carriage, which was covered in glass. Forty-seven people suffered serious injuries and 166 had minor injuries, said police official Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.