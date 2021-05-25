Asher-Smith stuns Richardson to win 100m at Diamond League opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GATESHEAD, United Kingdom: Britain’s 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith saw off the challenge of US sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 100m at Sunday’s opening Diamond League meet in Gateshead.
The 25-year old started strongly in wet conditions in the northeast of England and crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson second in 11.44. The Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third in 11.48.
Richardson is fresh from clocking 10.72sec at the Miramar Invitational last month, making her the sixth-fastest female sprinter ever. The field for the final also included Jamaican 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished fourth, and Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria.