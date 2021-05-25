Akhtar Mohiuddin to be honoured by IG Motorway Police

KARACHI: Former Pakistan football team head coach Akhtar Mohiuddin will be honoured by the IG Motorway Police Kaleem Imam for his services for Pakistan football, tennis and hockey as coach and trainer.

He will be presented a shield in Islamabad in the next few days. “Kaleem had come here the other day and after his official meeting in Quetta he called me and told me to come to Islamabad as he wants to present a shield to me to recognise my services for Pakistan football as a coach,” Akhtar told 'The News' from Quetta on Monday.

Akhtar’s effort contributed to improving a record 24 places of the national football team in the FIFA rankings table from April 2007 to June 2008. As a physical trainer/coach, he trained three victorious national teams in different fields, hockey in Malaysia in 1992, Davis Cup in Jordan in 1991 and football in Nepal in 2008.