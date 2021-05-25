CDA reviews uplift work in Sector I-15

Islamabad:A meeting was held here with Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the development work in three sub-sectors of I-15.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing development works in Sector I-15, while Member Engineering gave a detailed briefing in the meeting that work in sub-sectors 1, 3 and 4 was being carried out with full pace and would be completed in the next few months.

He said the work was being done to provide all the basic amenities in the said sector. The work of road subways is also being carried out expeditiously while the rest of the work is also going on rapidly.

The authority will try it's best to hand over possession of plots to the allottees during the ongoing year. The meeting was further informed that work had been started on roads, bridges, underground and overhead tanks of the sector.

The work will be completed in the next few months while construction of underground and overhead tanks has also been started. Construction work of Klot and bridge is also underway. The clutches will also be completed in the next three months, while the bridge will also be completed in six months. Ongoing development work in I-15 will be completed within the stipulated time.

The Capital Development Authority is also is working on roads, sewerage, bridges, overhead tanks, underground tanks, water supply, drainage and other sectors at the same time. Therefore, all development works will be completed on time.