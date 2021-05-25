Number of COVID-19 patients declines

Rawalpindi:The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that hit Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district the hardest has started losing intensity to a significant extent as the number of cases reported from the region has shown a certain decline at least in the last two weeks or so.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that in the last two weeks, a total of 3,137 patients have been registered from the twin cities making average number of patients tested positive from the region per day as 224.

It is important that in the previous one month, from April 10 to May 10, well over 18,500 new patients were reported from the region amounting to around 617 patients per day on average. In the last 24 hours, as many as 144 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district combined and it happened only for the third time in the last 83 days that less than 200 patients were reported in a day from the region.

According to details, the virus claimed as many as four more lives from the region in the last 24 hours, all from Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the twin cities to 1,693. To date, a total of 104,347 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities. On Monday, there were a total of 8,313 active cases of the disease belonging to the twin cities.

In the last 24 hours, no patient died of the disease in the federal capital from where as many as 745 patients had already lost their lives due to COVID-19. As many as 106 new patients have been reported from ICT taking tally to 80,418 of which 72,142 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness from ICT was 7,531 on Monday.