Education Ministry signs MoU to digitise ICT schools

Islamabad:The Federal Directorate of Education on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Tech Valley, the country partner of Google for Education, to digitise all government schools in Islamabad with officials calling the initiative to be in line with the prime minister’s vision of ‘Digital Pakistan’.

Federal education and professional training secretary Farah Hamid Khan and Tech Valley chief executive officer Umar Farooq signed the MoU documents during a ceremony in the ministry. The project is expected to be completed in one year.

In the first phase, Tech Valley will deploy cloud-based Google Workspace in Islamabad’s 200 schools both boys and girls, while Google will provide schools with tools for distance learning as well as Chromebooks.

In the second phase of the project, all teachers will be given virtual training on how to use and utilise these tools. The ministry said the initiative was meant to ensure professional development of teachers and students.

Parliamentary secretary for federal education and professional training Wajiha Qamar called the initiative a historic milestone for the cause of formal education in the country. She said the transformation of traditional methods of education into digital learning was a necessity of the current times.

Education secretary Farah Hamid said while the outbreak of novel coronavirus had shaken all aspects of life, the education sector was badly affected as well. "We have to go for new technologies and adopt the post-COVID-19 new normal," she said.

The secretary said the initiative was meant to enhance the skills and abilities of teachers and students in line with modern requirements. She said after the successful completion of the pilot project in the federal capital, its scope would be extended to the provinces.