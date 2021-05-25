Police arrest seven in Lille

LILLE, France: Seven people were arrested as thousands of fans gathered despite a coronavirus curfew to celebrate Lille’s Ligue 1 title, the prefecture of the Nord region said on Monday.

The fans gathered in the northern French city after Lille won at Angers to clinch the title in their last game of the season on Sunday night. "The police had to make seven arrests, including one for ‘attempted homicide against the police using a vehicle’," the prefecture said.

Three people were arrested for throwing projectiles, two for burning rubbish bins and one for possession of fireworks, it added. Twenty people were treated by emergency services, including three who needed to be taken to hospital, the statement said.